Recent streak of violence ramps up calls for more safety measures in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some locals say the latest shooting in Westport is the type of crime they're fighting with plans to privatize local street. On Monday, people reacted to Sunday night's deadly restaurant patio shooting.

Tom Platt lives three blocks from Sunday night's shooting scene at Californos at Pennsylvania and Archibald.

"I’d just finished dinner and at 8:30 I hear ambulances and police cars and I said, 'Uh oh, something’s happening in the neighborhood. They said it was an argument that escalated but it’s a shame," he said.

Kansas City Police said a man with a gun shot and killed an off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer and also shot a woman in the arm. Both were dining outside on the patio at the popular Westport restaurant.

"If my Dad was alive today, he’d be rolling over in his grave because he came to Westport in the late 1940s," Platt said.

Platt said he's watched the number of violent crimes in the area grow. The map below shows more than 60 reports of assault, assaults with deadly weapons, and homicides in the Westport area in the last six months.

Platt said some are working to go before city council with an effort to privatize Westport. Platt said it would, "close off the streets and put up these metal detectors to keep the bad guys out, screen people that come in here with guns."

Platt admits he doesn't know what the answer is to put an end to the violent crimes but the property owner and Westport resident is vocal about wanting change.

"Maybe privatization might help solve some of the problems, but it’s not going to completely end all the problems," he said.

Platt said last week's scheduled public hearing before city council was postponed several weeks.