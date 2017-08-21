Torrential rain creates unexpected hazard at Parkville golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Mother Nature left golfers a lot to talk about in Parkville on Monday. A day that started with the solar eclipse was followed by a surprise nobody wanted at the National Golf Club of Kansas City. Employees say golfers went from gazing at the eclipse to dodging a storm that brought a lightning strike to the course.

Water was gushing from a lake down on to what FOX 4 was told is around the 18th hole. Several passersby stopped to take pictures and video and said that the course typical drains really fast after heavy rain.

Employees says there`s a nearby creek that the water will flow into, and hope the majority of it will be gone by Tuesday. They say this has been enough excitement for one day.

"We`ve never ever seen the lake overflow on to the course like this before," said employee Kristen Sloan. "Over on the 18th hole the, the 18th hole was all under water. The creek was overflowing and it was going over the bridges, it`s just crazy."

"I look at it and go man thank goodness it`s happening here as opposed to maybe 10 miles up the street where there`s houses and residences, and you know we`re hearing about mudslides all over the world and things like that," said employee Fola Robinson.

Employees are waiting to hear if parts of the course and the pools will be closed Tuesday because of all of the extra water.