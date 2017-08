KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The solar eclipse begins at 11:41 a.m. in Kansas City.

Here we go! Watch in our livestream!

As the cloud cover clears, we’ll be able to see the sun through our filters. In the meantime, you may see pitch black… but we’ll wait patiently and hopefully for the clouds to move out… so we can see the sun’s and moon’s spectacular show!

Click here if you don’t see the live stream player below