KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say officers were called for a body floating in the Blue River on Monday, and Kansas City fire personnel recovered a woman’s body around 1 p.m.

Police say the closest address is the 2100 block of Manchester, the woman’s body was recovered about a quarter-mile away from the Missouri River.

The woman hasn’t been identified and detectives are investigating. FOX 4 has a news crew at the scene gathering the latest details.