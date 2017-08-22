Astronomers Without Borders to begin eclipse glasses redistribution program

What were the hottest items in KC just a few hours ago, are now no doubt ending up in trash cans and recycling bins across the country. But if you’ve still got your eclipse glasses, don’t throw them away!

Astronomers Without Borders will be announcing a redistribution program so that students in other countries can use them for future eclipses in places like South America and Asia.

“Give your eclipse glasses a second chance! Astronomers Without Borders and its partners will be announcing a program to collect glasses after the eclipse, to be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. Information on how you can participate in this program to spread STEM resources around the world will be coming soon so gather them up. Don’t waste. Donate!” the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

The organization said the response to the redistribution program has been overwhelming, and will be announcing the specific places you can send your glasses. In the meantime, they encourage you to collect your glasses from friends, neighbors, or schools to send when details are provided.