Dog goes missing after crash near Penn Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman is searching desperately for her beloved dog after a rollover crash in the heavy rain Monday night.

Paige Locke crashed near the interchange of Interstate 35 and Penn Valley Drive as the area

Her dog, MJ, in the back seat was thrown out of the car. Paige is okay, but she's been searching for MJ all day, with no luck.

"Hopped out, through my back windshield. I was running around the road looking for her, yelling her name, couldn't see her anywhere. Granted, it was pouring rain. It was kind of hard to see anything," Locke said through tears.

Keep an eye out for MJ running around Penn Valley Park or anywhere else.