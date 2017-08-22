Family of officer slain at Westport restaurant opens up on their devastating loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While investigators continue to search for information on the man who killed a Lee's Summit police officer Sunday night, the family of the victim are left with the heartache of losing the man they all loved.

Lee's Summit police officer Thomas Orr, III was shot and killed at Californos restaurant Sunday night. More than 200 people were there, so police are frustrated that they have not gotten more leads to help find the shooter.

Officer Orr dedicated his life to public service, his friends, and family. Earlier Tuesday, his casket was wheeled in to the Golden Gate Funeral Home.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien sat down with his family today. And this story is difficult to watch. But it is real, unfiltered and the result of the violence plaguing our city.

"He was just a great person, and I never got to tell him how great he was and how much I looked up to him. It just hurts. It just hurts," Orr's younger brother said through tears.

This is the aftermath of violence. One life taken and many others that will bear this pain for the rest of their lives.

"I would just tell him I love him and I miss him right now. I just can't believe that I am not going to see him anymore."

The family of Officer Thomas Orr is broken. They are grief-stricken by his death, but when talking about his life, the tears turn to smiles.

"He just wanted to be the center of attention. That was his thing."

"If you didn't know his name, you knew his face. You knew he would be smiling and drink in hand, cigar in hand, everything. That is just how he was."

Orr's sister Jade remembers the good times with her silly brother who she says always made her laugh and looked out for her and her family, just the way he looked out for people as a police officer. Always caring, always helping.

The family has traveled from Illinois to bring Orr home and is asking for just one thing before they go: help in finding his killer.

"He was really just trying to help everybody. He was just trying to help everybody and it is just crazy that this happened and nobody is trying to help."

The Orr family said there will be a memorial service for Thomas on Thursday, and then they are taking him home to Illinois to bury him on Saturday.

As a final gift to him, they want justice.

Police are certain many people know who shot Officer Orr, so please step up and call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.