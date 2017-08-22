Firefighters get no breaks as they rescue drivers, residents during downpour that brought 7-9 inches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At 100th and Wornall, firefighters could only guess at the number of high-water rescues they've been to Tuesday morning.

Perhaps 70 or 80, they speculated, with a heavy exhale. That was in Kansas City. It was about the same in Overland Park alone.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart was live at 100th and Wornall, at the Willow Creek apartments, where firefighters have a raft and are going from door to door on the bottom level and from car to car, getting people out. Matt says a bus will then take them to a safer location until the water recedes.

Matt reported that he and his photographer had hoped to position themselves at the QuikTrip, 10232 Wornall Rd., the same place they were on July 27th.

However, the two police officers on motorcycles (in the rain) said they couldn't allow them to pass. They said the QuikTrip had been flooded and evacuated. They told Matt cars were floating at the Molle Volkswagen dealership, 808 W 103rd St., and that no one was allowed to pass.

Click here for impassable roads and areas to avoid, according to Stacey Graves, Kansas City, Mo. Police Dept. spokesperson.