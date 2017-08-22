Full list of roads closed in KCMO due to flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple roads in the metro are closed due to high levels of water Tuesday morning.
Below is a list from Kansas City police issued around 4:38 a.m. Some roadways may be reopened as water levels change. Also, the SouthEast Community Center has been opened for shelter.
Closed or staged to be closed:
Wornall, 103-100th
State Line – I-435-103
WB exit from 435 to State Line
75th & Campbell
75th & Pennsylvania
96 & N Brighton to Staley HS
25 & SW Blvd
31 & SW Blvd
31 & Roanoke
Westport & Mill
22 & Broadway
Blue Pkwy & Swope Pkwy
Blue Pkwy & Elmwood
Volker & Paseo
Truman & Indiana
Raytown & Eastern
Brookside & Main
75 & James Reed
Military Club Road
Blue Parkway & Bellaire
Blue Parkway & Swope
Blue Parkway & Sni A Bar
Military Club Rd & James Reed
Hillcrest & Oldham
63 & Rockhill
63 & Paseo-Meyer
67 & Flora
There may be roads and intersections added or reopened at any time, as needed. Check back frequently or turn your TV to Fox 4.
Not by a TV? Watch our live coverage in the video player below.
Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream.