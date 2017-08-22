× Full list of roads closed in KCMO due to flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple roads in the metro are closed due to high levels of water Tuesday morning.

Below is a list from Kansas City police issued around 4:38 a.m. Some roadways may be reopened as water levels change. Also, the SouthEast Community Center has been opened for shelter.

Closed or staged to be closed:

Wornall, 103-100th

State Line – I-435-103

WB exit from 435 to State Line

75th & Campbell

75th & Pennsylvania

96 & N Brighton to Staley HS

25 & SW Blvd

31 & SW Blvd

31 & Roanoke

Westport & Mill

22 & Broadway

Blue Pkwy & Swope Pkwy

Blue Pkwy & Elmwood

Volker & Paseo

Truman & Indiana

Raytown & Eastern

Brookside & Main

75 & James Reed

Military Club Road

Blue Parkway & Bellaire

Blue Parkway & Swope

Blue Parkway & Sni A Bar

Military Club Rd & James Reed

Hillcrest & Oldham

63 & Rockhill

63 & Paseo-Meyer

67 & Flora

There may be roads and intersections added or reopened at any time, as needed. Check back frequently or turn your TV to Fox 4.

