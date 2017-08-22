Hillsdale, Kan. neighborhoods see flooding like never before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, Kan. -- As floodwaters rose all around the metro, Hillsdale, Kan. saw its share of the deluge, causing flooded homes and road closures.

High waters and debris shut down parts of 169-Highway near Hillsdale.

The Ten Mile Creek quickly overran its banks, forcing first responders to make several rescues. The roads flooded so rapidly, even the fire department had trouble getting to the certain neighborhoods.

FOX 4's Kim Byrnes spoke to Misty Brown, a Hillsdale homeowner whose family of five was woken up last night as water flooded into her house.

"We were woken up at 4:30 with the water up to the porch, so we tried to get anything that we could. The very last thing that we got of course was our pets," Brown recalled. "The water had started coming into the house, and so we headed upstairs and that's where we'd been all morning."

Brown was lucky her home has a second floor on which they were able to take refuge. A neighbor called emergency services, who came out to her home to help.

She said she has lived here for many years, and has never seen flooding like this.

"We have a hundred-year flood insurance policy, and the house was built in 1910 and it had never flooded and so this is pretty big."

Although the floods may have caused a loss of property, there was thankfully no loss of lives.