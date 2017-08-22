Homes evacuated as police warn there’s a “strong possibility” the lower dam of Harrisonville Lake could break

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is warning residents that there is a “strong possibility” that the lower dam of Harrisonville Lake could break.

“We are urging everyone to avoid the area whether on foot or in a vehicle,” police said in a post to Facebook.

Police have already evacuated homes in the area, and emergency services along with other departments from the city are in the process of fixing the problem.

Roads are closed in the area of the city park from Sycamore St. to Shady Lane on Lexington and from Ash St. to Shady Ln on Bradley, police say.