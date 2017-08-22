Mo. state senator loses committee positions after Trump assassination remark

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump’s assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.

Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders on Tuesday rescinded all of the committee assignments of Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. That comes as the St. Louis area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting a Facebook comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

The post drew a swift rebuke, including calls from top Democrats for her resignation.

Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the statement and has since apologized. But Missouri’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

Chappelle-Nadal said she would not resign, but did apologize for the post.

“I refuse to resign for exercising my First Amendment rights, even though what I said was wrong,” she said.

She had been a member of nine legislative committees. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Minority Leader Gina Walsh rescinded those assignments.

Expulsion from office would require a two-thirds vote.