Overland Park family with 4 kids, 3 adults flees to roof, waits for water to recede

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A family fled to the roof of their home at 155th and Kenneth in Overland Park Tuesday morning, as the Blue River rose and the water surrounded them.

Jason Rhodes, Overland Park Fire Dept., spokesperson said the family of seven is trapped on the roof. Crews are in contact with them by phone. There are four children, three adults and their pets.

“They are safe and calm,” Rhodes said. “Because they are not in eminent danger and the water levels around them are receding, crews will allow those water levels to drop to safer levels before evacuating the family.”

The Blue River flows from the Missouri River into south Kansas City and into Overland Park. The video in the player above shows the high water at Briggs Sod Farm at 159th near Kenneth Road. This isn’t far from where the family is stuck on the roof.

“Emergency responders are closely monitoring the Blue River which is estimated to crest in areas around noon today, specifically the area near 85th & Hickman Rd,” said Stacey Graves, Kansas City, Mo. police spokesperson. “Any bridges that experienced water overages and/or water approaching underneath will remain closed until they have been inspected.

The Kansas City, Mo., Fire Dept. and Kansas City, Mo. Police Dept. responded to more than 130 weather-related calls overnight and into Tuesday morning and were still actively responding to scenes later into the morning.