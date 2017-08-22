Overland Park police searching for missing woman

The Overland Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Diana R. Workman.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the word “Rebel” on her left shoulder.

Workman was last seen in the 8300 block of Wedd Street on July 13.

She last contacted her family on August 18 through social media by message board, police said.

Workman is known to visit Olathe and Kansas City, Mo. frequently.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8724 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.