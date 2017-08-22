Owner of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant says he’s never seen water levels along Indian Creek this high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Less than a month after historic flooding in south Kansas City, residents and business owners in the area are experiencing even higher levels of flooding.

The owner of Jasper's Italian Restaurant, Jasper Mirabile Jr., said as of 4:50 a.m., water had not reached his restaurant near 103rd and State Line Road, but other businesses in the same strip mall were already experiencing water damage.

According to Mirable, who spoke to Fox 4 via phone, Ugly Joe's has 1 inch to 1.5 inches of water inside and the owner and employees were on the scene working to remove it. He also said the Vision Care in the area appeared to have water, but the new UPS has minimal water inside.

Mirabile adds water levels along 103 Street between his restaurant and the neighboring Price Chopper are so high that it is impossible to cross the street.

As of 5 a.m., water could be seen flowing out of Indian Creek and over Wornall Road.

"I've never seen the bridge this high," Mirable said. "The bridge looks like Niagara Falls right now. It's popping over the bridge--the water."

Mirable said even if his restaurant is not damaged, he's not sure if people will even be able to get to the area.

"That's what I'm worried about," Mirable said. "I don't think you can even get down here unless they get down here, unless they open up State Line. My brother couldn't get home two hours ago because he pulled out of here --he lives up the street-- and he had to go all the way to 95th and Metcalf, and then go all the way to 135th and Metcalf, and then go back to get to his house. So you can't go up State Line. You can't go up Wornall. You can't go down 103rd. You can't go up Mission Hill Road --that's all blocked."

You’ll recall on July 27th, FOX 4 was up close– near the businesses, like Coach’s Bar and Grill, that were flooded at 103rd and Wornall. Many still haven’t reopened.

Coach’s owners, Brian and Chrissy, had gone in to work early Tuesday, July 27th when they heard about the flooding, trying to move things to higher ground. The rushing water burst through a wall and the water came gushing in. As it rose, so did they, eventually perching themselves in the ceiling until help arrived. FOX 4’s Karli Ritter says Indian Creek will reach higher levels than it did that day, cresting a foot-and-a-half higher than almost a month ago.

