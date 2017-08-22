Record floods turn deadly in southern Miami County as driver is swept away into deep, rushing water

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The record floods have now turned deadly in southern Miami County as a driver was swept away into flood waters Tuesday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s office, it was around 4:50 a.m. when a deputy noticed a passenger car traveling north along 69-Highway at 363rd Street. The deputy said the driver went through high standing water, hydroplaned off the highway and went into the east ditch where there was deep rushing water.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County EMS, Louisburg Fire Department, Osawatomie Water Rescue, Johnson County Water Rescue, Overland Park Water Rescue, and Drexel Fire all responded to the scene. The vehicle was located about 45 minutes later about 150 yards south of where it originally went into the water.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office says the vehicle was found unoccupied.

Around 7:20 a.m., first responders found 56-year-old Robert Dean Schoenhals approximately 75 yards from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schoenhals, who is from Pleasanton, Kan., was the only occupant of the vehicle.