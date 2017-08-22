Rescue crews working to get nearly 40 workers trapped inside businesses in Swope Park Industrial area to dry land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A water rescue is underway at the Swope Park Industrial Park near 75th and Spruce in Kansas City, Mo, Tuesday morning.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn is at the scene and shared photos that show a rescue crew walking through the high water with a boat to a group of people who appear to be stranded on the loading dock of a business in the area. Additional photos showed rescue crews pulling a group of 6 to 8 people to dry land.

According to a source on the scene, there were 30 to 40 workers trapped. The workers reportedly came into work early, but then water came up so quickly that it left them trapped.

Everyone is okay, according to the rescue crews.

