WATCH LIVE: Evacuations along Indian Creek, unsafe driving conditions for your commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 is live Tuesday morning at spots around Indian Creek, where flooding has once again forced evacuations and put people in danger.

You can see some of our coverage in the livestream player above, or scroll down for our newscast livestream. Please note our photographers will be moving as the situation requires, so at times the camera will be unsteady or go to black.

We are at 100th and Wornall and 103rd and Marty. Emergency crews have forced everyone back as they try to keep people safe. There are reports that a woman was rescued from high water in Raytown. As our crews drive around Tuesday morning, they’re finding many roadways where water continues to pool and will not be easy to travel during rushhour.

Expect problems. The historical raining in the last 12 hours has amounted to five to ten inches of rainfall.

You’ll recall on July 27th, FOX 4 was up close– near the businesses, like Coach’s Bar and Grill, that were flooded at 103rd and Wornall. Many still haven’t reopened.

Coach’s owners, Brian and Chrissy, had gone in to work early Tuesday, July 27th when they heard about the flooding, trying to move things to higher ground. The rushing water burst through a wall and the water came gushing in. As it rose, so did they, eventually perching themselves in the ceiling until help arrived. FOX 4’s Karli Ritter says Indian Creek will reach higher levels than it did that day, cresting a foot-and-a-half higher than almost a month ago.

Stay with FOX 4 throughout the day.

Click here to watch our morning newscast on livestream.

Click here for our other livestream for breaking news.