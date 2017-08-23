× 16-year old KC teen charged with murder of 27-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen faces murder charge in connection with the June 11th deadly shooting of Michael Holmes.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker filed 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Demetrius Woods, 16, on Wednesday.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on June 11, to the 4200 block of Monroe on a reported shooting. They found the victim, Michael Holmes, 27, who identified his shooter as “Little Meechie.” When police tracked his cell phone they found the juvenile defendant with a .40 caliber weapon, the same type used in the fatal shooting of the victim.

After he was in juvenile custody, authorities intercepted a letter that Woods later acknowledged writing. In that letter, Woods admitted to killing the victim.

Woods was certified Monday to stand trial as an adult. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Holmes was Kansas City’s 62nd homicide compared to 45 at that time last year. In 2017, as of August 22nd, there have been 97 homicides compared to 72 at the same time last year.