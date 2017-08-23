× Bond drastically reduced for Lee’s Summit hospital employee accused of sodomy of patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Truman Medical Center-Lakewood employee accused of sexually assaulting an elderly patient in long-term care requested and received a bond reduction on Wednesday in Jackson County Court.

Judge Mary Weir agreed to reduce Luis Soliz’s bond to $25,000, which can be secured with 10 percent surety of $2,500.

Soliz is charged with sodomy and 1st degree sexual misconduct, stemming from a July 30 incident in which a nurse reportedly walked into a resident’s room and observed Soliz, a medical care technician, having inappropriate contact with the patient.

An individual who works at the hospital, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 4 the suspect tried to force the patient to perform a sex act. The victim is not verbal and has limited use of arms and legs.

Prosecutors argued that the first-degree sodomy charged against an incapacitated person who cannot speak should warrant a cash-only bond. They had initially requested a bond of $75,000 cash. Soliz’s attorney argued that he has no prior criminal history, is married with six children and worked at Truman Medical Center-Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Rd., for seven years.

Judge Weir restricted Soliz to house arrest with electronic monitoring and GPS. As part of his release on bond, he cannot work in health care or have contact with victims. She also determined he can go back and forth to his new manufacturing job in Greenwood, Mo., as long as he’s monitored by GPS.

Soliz was initially suspended and barred from entering the Truman Medical Center Lakewood Campus, but was soon terminated.

When a second witness confronted Soliz about the sexual offense, he said, “It’s true. I’ve had this problem for a while,” according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Soliz is due back in court Sept. 6th.