Central Middle School student taken into custody after security finds them in possession of a handgun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools say that a firearm was seized and a student was taken into custody at Central Middle School on Monday. KCPS says that security officers at the school found the student with a handgun. The middle school is attended by seventh and eighth graders.

It adds that no one was hurt and the student is facing discipline. The student’s gender and age aren’t revealed in a news release. KCPS and Kansas City Police investigators are working in tandem on the incident.

The student handbook lays out this punishment:

“If a student is determined to have brought any of the following weapons to school or upon school property in violation of this and other district policies, the student shall be suspended for a period of not less than one (1) calendar year or recommended for expulsion, except that the superintendent may modify such suspension or recommendation for expulsion on a case-by-case basis: firearm, blackjack, concealable firearm, explosive weapon, firearm silencer, gas gun, knife, knuckles, machine gun, projectile weapon, rifle, shotgun, spring gun, “taser” (or stun-gun) or switchblade knife.”