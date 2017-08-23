Cooking with Karli: Ginger basil chicken, Chef Matt’s hot sauce and cronuts with Prosecco Icing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ginger Basil Chicken

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 lbs chicken thighs (8-10 pcs)

3 tbsp canola oil

4 cups chicken stock or broth

1 cup fresh ginger sliced 1/8 inch

½ cup whole peeled garlic

1 cup soy sauce

½ cup Hoisin sauce

½ cup corn syrup or sugar

8 thai chilis or 2 serranos or 3 jalapenos uncut

1 cup Thai Basil chopped rough

Directions:

1. Preheat a 2 gal pot over high heat.

2. Add oil and brown the thighs on both sides.

3. Add the garlic, ginger, and chilis to the pot.

4. Mix all liquid ingredients together and add.

5. Add Thai basil, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cover.

6. Cook covered over medium low heat or in a an oven safe baking dish for 1 hour.

7. With a slotted spoon or spatula, remove the chicken from the dish to a serving bowl.

8. Check and adjust seasonings as desired.

9. Thicken sauce lightly with a cornstarch slurry, until the sauce just covers the back of a spoon.

10. Remove chilis, pour sauce over chicken, and serve with a fresh sprig of Thai basil.

11. This dish is served with a good quality Asian rice or noodles.

Note: Thai basil is usually available at your local Asian Market, but Italian basil may be substituted.

Chef Matt’s Hot Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ea Habanero Chili

1 ea Jalapeno Chili

3 ea Serrano Chili

¼ cup Canola Oil

1 pc Shallot

4 ea Garlic Clove

4 ea Roma Tomato

2 cup Sweet Vinegar (Tarragon, Apple Cider, White Balsamic)

2 cup Water

1 tbsp Salt

Directions:

1. Toss the whole chili’s in a mixing bowl with a little of the canola oil.

2. On a preheated grill, roast the chili’s till blackened on each side.

3. Remove from grill and set aside.

4. Rough chop the shallot and garlic.

5. In a skillet over medium heat, add remaining oil.

6. Sweat the shallot first, then add the garlic pieces.

7. When the garlic starts to turn brown, add the chopped Roma tomatoes.

8. Cook for 10 minutes on medium low.

9. In a small sauce pot, add the roasted chili’s, garlic, shallot, tomato, sweet vinegar, water, and salt.

10. Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes.

11. Let cool for 15 minutes if possible.

12. Pour mixture in a blender and blend till smooth for 1 minutes.

13. Strain through a fine mesh sieve or cheese cloth.

14. Adjust consistency, and seasonings if desired.

15. Bottle and refrigerate for use.

16. Shelf life (refrigerated) estimate is 6-9 months.

Cronuts with Prosecco Icing

Ingredients:

• 3/4 C. Warm Milk

• 1 Tbsp. Active Dry Yeast

• 1/3 C. Sugar

• 2 Lg. Eggs

• 1 Tsp. Vanilla

• 3 1/2 C. All-Purpose Flour (divided)

• 1 Tsp. Salt

• 1 C. Room-Temperature Butter

• 1/2 C. Powdered Sugar

• 3 Tbsp. Prosecco

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine milk and yeast.

2. Add sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt.

3. Add one cup of the flour. Mix well.

4. Add two more cups of flour, kneading until dough is elastic but still a little tacky.

5. Transfer the cronut dough to a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for half an hour.

6. While dough chills, combine the butter and 1/4 cup flour with mixer, until smooth.

7. Remove dough from and set it onto the lightly floured counter top.

8. Roll the dough into a rectangle about 1/2″ thick.

9. Spread the butter evenly over the dough.

10. Fold the dough in thirds.

11. Cover the dough in plastic wrap, and put it back in the refrigerator for another 30 minutes.

12. (Take the dough out, put it back on the countertop, and roll it out into another rectangle. Be sure to keep the open sides to your left and right. Fold the dough into thirds again. Chill the dough for another 30 minutes.) Repeat FOUR TIMES, leaving the wrapped dough to chill for an hour at the end of the fourth time.

13. Heat deep fryer to 350* F.

14. Roll your dough out to 1″ thickness, then cut into rings.

15. Fry croissant rings, one at a time - a minute or two on each side. Flip as necessary until they’re the perfect golden brown.

16. Set croissant rings on paper towels to drain.

17. Roll in cinnamon and sugar, and cover with maple glaze or the frosting/icing of your choice.

18. (To make Glaze - Whisk together powdered sugar, and Prosecco. Drizzle over cronuts while they’re still warm.)

Serve and Enjoy!

