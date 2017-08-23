Details on likely language of KCI ballot question revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After months of debate and research, on Wednesday the chairperson of the Kansas City Council airport selection committee released the final draft of the ballot question voters will likely see in November. Kansas City Council will vote on Thursday to confirm the question below:

Shall the City of Kansas City be authorized to construct a new passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport and demolish existing terminals as necessary, with all costs paid solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its airports and related facilities, and without the issuance of general airport revenue bonds unless such general airport revenue bonds have received prior voter approval?

□YES □NO

City Council member Jolie Justus, who chairs the airport selection committee, revealed another new development in the debate over a new, billion-dollar single terminal at KCI. The committee has set a goal to decide on one of four competing bids to build the new terminal.

Justus is pleased that the ballot question stresses two major points she sees critical.

There will be no public bonds issued to pay for the new terminal. The entire cost, regardless of which proposal they choose, will be paid for by people who use the airport.

“If you do not use the airport, you do not pay for it,” Justus said. “It does not interfere or compete for dollars for police, for fire, or for trash.”