Fallen officers remembered in Lee’s Summit on eve of Officer Orr’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- People gathered Wednesday night to remember fallen officers and pray for the safety of police. The vigil took place in Lee’s Summit, where Thursday the community will remember Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr.

Orr, 30, was shot and killed at Californos Restaurant during an argument on the patio Sunday night at about 9:00. Police say he was not part of the argument, but an innocent bystander. He had been with the Lee's Summit Police Department since March of 2015, an officer killed at a Westport restaurant while off duty.

Frontier Justice, a firearms retailer, hosted the second annual vigil. The company declared August 2016, "Back the Blue" month after a summer of violence against police officers across the country.

Wednesday officers were remembered including Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael, killed earlier in August during a traffic stop.

"Not only do we believe philosophically in supporting police we also know them personally. Do it becomes really personal when there’s a loss like it does to everyone in the community, we feel their pain and their sacrifice and we want to support them anyway we can," Frontier Justice President Bren Brown said.

Lee's Summit Police Chaplain Pastor Fel Bagunu urged any of the up to 200 witnesses who have mostly remained quiet so far to come forward.

“You have a civic duty to do the right thing, if you are a witness of a crime, if you see what’s happening to report that," he said.

Students at Bernard Campbell Middle School, where Orr had just started working as a school resource officer, put together a memorial this week in his honor.

Funeral services for Orr will be held Thursday, August 24, at 9:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Church

The Lee’s Summit Police Department has set up a fund for Officer Orr’s family through the organization “Answering the Call.”

Donations can be made at any Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union.