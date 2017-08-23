Governor hints at consequences for Trump assassination post

Posted 1:45 pm, August 23, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Eric Greitens Founder and CEO, The Mission Continues speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Summit at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Robin Hood Foundation)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office.

The Republican governor on Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from both Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and has since apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson say senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

Parson sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday asking them to call a special session to oust Chappelle-Nadal if she doesn’t step down. Greitens also could call a special session.