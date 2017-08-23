× Memorial fund established to help family of Lee’s Summit officer killed in Westport

LEE’ SUMMIT, Mo. — After many people have asked how they can help his family, the Lee’s Summit Police Department has established a fund in the memory of Officer Thomas Orr.

The organization is called “Answering the Call.” Donations can be made in Officer Orr’s name at any branch of the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union. They have four branches in the Kansas City metro area. In addition, donations can be mailed to the LSPD in his name or dropped off at their front desk.

Locations for the Credit Union are:

Main Branch:

2800 E. 14th Street

Kansas City, Mo. 64127

North Branch:

8320 North Brighton

Kansas City, Mo. 64119

East Branch:

19341 E US 40 Hwy, Ste A

Independence, Mo. 64055

South Branch:

9701 Marion Park Drive

Kansas City, Mo. 64137

Lee’s Summit MO Police Department

10 NE Tudor Road

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086

Officer Orr was shot and killed at Wesport’s Californos restaurant Sunday night.

In addition to donations, police are still urging the public to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any information regarding Officer Orr’s killer. More than 200 people were there, so police are frustrated that they have not gotten more leads to help find the shooter.

“We will not rest until justice is delivered to his family,” police said.