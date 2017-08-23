Memorial fund established to help family of Lee’s Summit officer killed in Westport
LEE’ SUMMIT, Mo. — After many people have asked how they can help his family, the Lee’s Summit Police Department has established a fund in the memory of Officer Thomas Orr.
The organization is called “Answering the Call.” Donations can be made in Officer Orr’s name at any branch of the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union. They have four branches in the Kansas City metro area. In addition, donations can be mailed to the LSPD in his name or dropped off at their front desk.
Locations for the Credit Union are:
Main Branch:
2800 E. 14th Street
Kansas City, Mo. 64127
North Branch:
8320 North Brighton
Kansas City, Mo. 64119
East Branch:
19341 E US 40 Hwy, Ste A
Independence, Mo. 64055
South Branch:
9701 Marion Park Drive
Kansas City, Mo. 64137
Lee’s Summit MO Police Department
10 NE Tudor Road
Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086
Officer Orr was shot and killed at Wesport’s Californos restaurant Sunday night.
In addition to donations, police are still urging the public to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any information regarding Officer Orr’s killer. More than 200 people were there, so police are frustrated that they have not gotten more leads to help find the shooter.
“We will not rest until justice is delivered to his family,” police said.