KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mudslide is impacting an ATA bus route near Liberty Memorial.

The mudslide is in front of Union Station. Watch the video above to see how it is impacting drivers.

The Area Transportation Authority is rerouting its buses and are taking Kessler to Memorial Drive back to Main.

Riders can still catch the bus at Pershing and Main, they will just have to go to the opposite corner.

It is unclear how long cleanup will last.