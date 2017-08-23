New app launching in KC could help save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Do you know CPR?

If so, there is a new app you can download to help save someone's life.

It's called PulsePoint, and on Wednesday, they are launching it in Kansas City.

In the video above, Matt Stewart joined first responders outside of Union Station to learn how it works.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

- Leading cause of death in the U.S.

- Kills 1,000 people a day or one every two seconds

- Without CPR or AED:

Permanent brain damage after 8 minutes

Death after 10 minutes