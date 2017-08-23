× Portions of I-35 on Kansas side will close as crews remove catwalks from signs frequently vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you drive along I-35 on the Kansas side, you’ll want to prepare for delays Wednesday.

Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 11 a.m., KDOT crews will shut down two of the northbound lanes at Cambridge Road to remove the catwalk along the highway signs. While this project is going on, the ramp to Cambridge will be closed at various times.

Two of the southbound lanes will also be closed from 7th Street to 37th and Mission Road starting at noon and continuing until 3 p.m. for another catwalk removal.

The catwalks are being removed along the highway signs that keep getting vandalized.