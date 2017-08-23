Shots fired during standoff stemming from warrant service in Olathe neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A woman is believed to be dead after shots were fired in an Olathe neighborhood on Wednesday night in the area of South Keeler and Park. Neighbors told FOX 4's Robert Townsend that police have been in the neighborhood for several hours, he's still waiting to talk to an officer for an official account of what happened.

Neighbors say officers first arrived to a home around 2 p.m. apparently to serve a warrant. They say a man in his late 30's lives with his two young children in the home. They add that shortly after 6 p.m., officers armed with guns entered an open, front door of the house.

Once inside, they described hearing approximately five gunshots and they also heard an officer yell "shots fired, shots fired." Several neighbors tell Townsend that the homeowner's girlfriend is now dead, but police still haven't confirmed those details.

Denise Freedman lives just down the street from the home.

"It's a young couple, and there's children there. I've never seen cop cars in front of their house, ever," Freedman told FOX 4.

Witnesses also say they saw police put the male homeowner in a police cruiser and take him in for questioning, but he was not handcuffed.

FOX 4 will be at the scene and pass along updates as soon as we learn them, watch for live updates during newscasts and refresh this page for the latest details.