Sister of sailor missing from USS John S. McCain frustrated with Navy’s lack of information

The Navy dismissed the commander of its 7th Fleet "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin oversaw the fleet that has endured two deadly collisions in the last few months.

That includes a collision involving the USS John S. McCain this month off Singapore.

We still have no word on the metro sailor missing after that collision, Petty Officer First Class Charles Findley.

Findley's sister still lives in the metro and says she has no idea where her brother is, and says the Navy is keeping it’s lips sealed with any information.

“Really just not knowing is a huge part of what is so hard about this. They're not communicating with us at all,” says 34-year-old Toni Greim, Charlie's Findley's older sister.

“Charles and I spent pretty much all of our childhood attached at the hip,” Greim said. “We moved around a lot as children with a Navy dad.”

After growing up in Parkville, then later attending Central High School in St. Joseph, Findley got his GED.

Relatives say Findley developed his self-esteem, overcame several personal obstacles and joined the Navy, where he works as an electronics technician.

“He was really into computers. That's what he loved to do,” Greim added.

When the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, 31-year-old Findley was aboard the vessel off the waters of Singapore.

As of Tuesday, Navy officials confirmed five sailors were hurt and 10 others are missing.

“It's crazy how much he excelled. He's always graduated first of his class. He became First Class. He's getting awards; he's sailing around the world; he fell in love with a woman named Riho and married her,” Greim said.

Tuesday, Navy officials began identifying some sailors' remains, but Greim said they aren't getting any other information.

“All we're waiting for is answers, and no one is giving us any information,” Greim said. “I want to know where my brother is. I want to know what's taking so long.”

Findley has an 8-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son who live in Virginia with their mom.

“We still don't know where my brother is and also the other men that are with my brother, they're missing too. And families are wondering, where are their loved ones?” Greim said. “I probably have lost my little brother, and now we're on day three, day four, and he could have been electrocuted. He could have drowned. I don't know what's happening.”

A Navy spokesman would only say as of Tuesday night, Petty Officer First Class Findley's "whereabouts remain unknown."