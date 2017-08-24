× 44-year-old man killed in Merriam after arguing with driver who dropped him off at home

MERRIAM, Kan. — Police in Merriam are trying to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting early Thursday morning at 67th and Mastin, where Santos Thompson, 44, was gunned down after he was dropped off at his home.

Thompson’s family says he went on a date Wednesday night but never made it home. He was found steps away from the door, after he was dropped-off at their house.

Family members think the person who dropped off Thompson may have been a ride-share driver. Police haven’t confirmed that, but they say the driver and Thompson argued. Santos Thompson’s dad went to the window to see about the commotion. He saw Santos fall to the ground.

“I just don’t understand why. I just don’t know why you’d shoot somebody. Just what is it going to solve? You’ll spend the rest of your life in prison while a family gets to spend the rest of their life mourning over someone they lost,” said Alicia Jones, the victim’s niece.

Alicia Jones says her uncle was more like a big brother because they were just 10 years apart in age. They spent a lot of time together, watching sports, horror movies and going to concerts.

“A huge Nebraska Cornhusker fan. Amazing dad. A great uncle,” she said. “I don’t know if my family will be the same again. There’s so much hurt that’s happened,” Jones said.

Merriam police took a man into custody for questioning after finding him a short distance away at 67th and Farley. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.