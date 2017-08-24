Argument turns deadly in Merriam overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- A man is dead and another in custody after an overnight shooting in Merriam.

Crime scene investigators are still processing the scene at 67th and Mastin, where a man was shot to death Thursday morning.

Merriam, Kan., police tell Fox 4 sometime after midnight, a man was being dropped off at his house when he and the driver got into some sort of argument.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting, but they say the victim was found shot to death on the ground between the sidewalk and the street.

Merriam police didn't have to go far to find the suspect. They found him in his car at 67th and Farley, just a couple blocks east of the shooting scene.

Police took the man into custody for questioning and right now, they are just calling him a person of interest.

Police have not yet released the victim's name or age but hope to release more information later Thursday morning.