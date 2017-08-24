“Guardians 2” out of this world? “Chuck” a knockout? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is Star Lord Chris Pratt still a star? Shawn and Russ let us know what's up with the sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy."

1) GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 (PG-13)

Walt Disney Pictures

RUSS

When Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" landed in theaters in 2014, it hit pay dirt. That funny, offbeat and unfamiliar comic book adaptation made a star out of star lord Chris Pratt. While "Vol. 2" isn't quite as successful, it is still an entertaining intergalactic farce.

SHAWN

Not nearly as fun or fresh as the original. However still a fun watch.

RUSS

It has an appealing cast, a nostalgic soundtrack and an affable spirit that helps gloss over its flaws. It actually makes you want to see "Vol. 3."

SHAWN

Love the cast. But you can totally see this franchise drifting toward becoming a cinematic theme park ride.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) CHUCK (R)

IFC Films

RUSS

Liev Schreiber’s affable performance is the driving force behind “Chuck,” the true story of ups and downs in the life of Chuck Wepner, the boxer who inspired the story of “Rocky” and gained fame by going 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali.

SHAWN

This may be the most underrated boxing movie in the history of the genre. It's a great story told very well and driven by a stellar cast.

RUSS

The strong supporting cast includes Jim Gafigan, Elizabeth Moss and Naomi Watts. While it’s no knockout, “Chuck” is one likable palooka.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) BAYWATCH (PG-13)

Paramount

SHAWN

Go to our Facebook Page where you can win a Baywatch DVD, Chuck DVD or the director's extended edition of Dreamgirls DVD. Lots of good stuff and it's free.

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc