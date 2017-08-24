Hundreds of Halloween haunted house hopefuls show off their scary side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's famous haunted houses put out the annual "Help Wanted" sign Thursday night, hosting auditions for werewolves, vampires, and even possessed clowns.

Hundreds of these seasonal "scare cast members" as they're known, are hired to frighten guests who risk going into the houses of horror. One mother of five said she finally gave it a shot.

"It's something I always wanted to do and I guess I'm bringing out that confidence for all the other moms, that after so many years from a 1-year-old to 15-year-old, hey, we've still got it," Laura Kershner said.

Makeup artists, technicians, even parking attendants are also needed. Full Moon Productions hosts the auditions for its trio of haunted houses in the West Bottoms.

This year those houses will benefit the anti-bullying charity appropriately named: "Don't Be A Monster."