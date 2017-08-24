× Jury convicts KC man of murdering a father in front of his son & paralyzing boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted Dontae Jefferson in the shooting of a boy and the murder of his father at a gas station near 45th and Cleveland, in April 2014.

The jury returned guilty verdicts for Jefferson, 30, on counts of Murder 1st Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Jefferson was accused of fatally shooting Ka’Vyea Curry and wounding his then-10-year-old son, Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry as they sat in a car at the gas station.

In this report on FOX 4 in August 2014, the young Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry talked about the shooting that killed his dad and paralyzed him. He was shot twice. One bullet went into his arm, another into his lung. Another child, who was 5-years-old at the time was in the backseat, but was spared.

“Right before Dontae shot me, I looked over at him, he was just looking at dad and I. Then he just pulled the trigger,” he recalled. “My dad had an enemy. That’s why he’s dead. And that’s why I’m like this. All this dead weight,” Ka’Vyea said, smacking his legs.

Sentencing will be Oct. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

Since his arrest for Curry’s murder, Dontae Jefferson has had additional charges filed against him. In September 2016, he was charged with rape. Prosecutors say he raped a woman who was also being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.