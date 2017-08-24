Man who attacked woman with baby in Shawnee Walmart parking lot pleads guilty to attempted murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- One of two attackers who assaulted a woman putting a baby in her car at a Shawnee Walmart last September pleaded guilty to all charges against him on Thursday. Arthur Wyatt III, 28, was due in court for a conference on Friday, but instead entered guilty pleas for charges that included attempted second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, he faced five felony counts in all.

The district attorney's office says that consecutive sentences will be recommended on all counts. The attempted murder charge was originally filed as first degree, but Wyatt pleaded down to second degree according to court records.

The victim said two men assaulted her at the Walmart parking lot on W. 65th Street on September 11, 2016, while she was putting her baby in her vehicle, the mother suffered head injuries.

During that attack, two good Samaritans ran to the mom's rescue, resulting in one of them getting shot and injured, and one suspect, identified as 28-year-old John W. Simmons III of Kansas City, Mo., shot and killed at the scene by another good Samaritan.

Wyatt's attorney previously stated his client was in the wrong place at the wrong time and had nothing to do with the attack, but the victim pointed to Wyatt as one of her attackers during a court hearing in February.

Wyatt has a criminal history, he was released from the Kansas Department of Corrections in July of 2016 after serving a sentence from 2009 for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in Wyandotte County, and subsequent probation violation.

He is behind bars, awaiting sentencing for this case on November 2 at 3 p.m.