Moved by eclipse experience, metro woman collects glasses to provide same view in poorer countries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You could have seen Monday's solar eclipse with a pinhole viewer, or by looking at shadows, but it's hard to deny the best view came via those solar shades.

Tobi Omodehinde's first eclipse was in her native Nigeria, but she and her classmates never got to see it with the special shades.

"We got a bucket, filled it up with water. At the time I thought it was awesome, then it happened again and I was watching it with glasses -- it was a completely different experience," she told FOX 4.

Monday's experience moved her.

"When I put my glasses on and saw the crescent -- I was screaming. Everybody thought I was weird," she said.

In the hours after the eclipse -- she was scrolling through all the photos online when she saw a tweet from "Astronomers Without Borders". They can send donated shades to kids in poorer countries.

"If there was a way I could possibly help in any way, I was gonna help."

And help she has. With a quick call to Missouri Department of Parks a Recreation, she collected 300 pairs. Another call to management at City Market, and now there are buckets where people can drop off their old shades.

Omodehinde says she keeps thinking of the kids.

"It's gonna blow their mind. I want them to know the possibilities are endless. People say the sky's the limit. That's not true. There's so much further out there than the sky," she exclaimed.