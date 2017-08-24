Officers escort fallen Officer Thomas Orr from funeral home to church where friends and family will gather to honor his life

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. –Funeral services are set to begin at 9 a.m., Thursday for Lee’s Summit police officer Thomas Orr who was shot and killed Sunday night in Kansas City.

Officer Orr was off duty Sunday when he was shot on the patio at Californos restaurant in Westport. Police say he was not the intended target, just an innocent bystander when an argument happened and shots were fired.

Police are still asking for tips and want to speak to anyone who was among the crowd of about 200 when the shooting happened.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned black male with a very muscular build. Police say he along three other man fled the scene after the shooting.

Orr had been with the Lee’s Summit Police Department since March 2015. He most recently worked as a school resource officer at Campbell Middle School. Police say Orr will be buried in his hometown outside of Chicago.

Starting at 8 a.m. in the video player above, you can watch the procession from the funeral home to the church where dozens will gather to honor his life and sacrifice.