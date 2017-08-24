Olathe mom overwhelmed by loss of son in crash, mourns loss of ‘3 beautiful young lives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- With a knock at her door, an Olathe mom learned her son was dead on Thursday morning, one of three young men killed in a crash on K-10. Investigators are still looking into what caused the driver to run off of the road and hit a guardrail.

Nick Sands' family told FOX 4's Megan Dillard that all three men went to school together at Olathe South a few years back. Sands' brother said the men were with friends Wednesday night and on their way home early Thursday morning.

"Three beautiful young lives, just lost," Kara Sands said. "Nobody wants anybody coming to their door at 8:30 in the morning and asking if your son lived here."

Her 24-year-old son Nick was one of three Olathe men killed in the wreck on K-10 just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. Kara and her son Jonathon talked with FOX 4 in their front yard — surrounded by more than a dozen people who came to support them.

"He was always there. He would do anything for us in a hurry whenever we asked. He was a big family guy for sure," Jonathon Sands said.

A family that extended to neighbors, childhood friends, people from the school.

"It`s been overwhelming. He was loved by so many people and had a bright future," Kara said.

It's a future that won`t get lived out because of the crash that will forever impact a mother and son -- left to raise the youngest Sands brother, just in middle school.

"We`re the Sands. We just have to be strong," the mom said.

One of the other men killed was 21-year-old Darius Thomas. His aunt told FOX 4 that his family is having a really hard time with his loss, but did share some photos, including this one below.

Police said the third man killed was 21-year-old Dalton Suggs. FOX 4 is told all three were well known in Olathe.