Powerball winner quit her job right away, is happy- but wants to be left alone

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A 53-year-old woman from Chicopee, Massachusetts has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing.

Mavis Wanczyk has worked at the same place for 32 years, but no more.

“I called them and told them I will not be coming back,” she said.

She said she was leaving work Wednesday night at Mercy Medical Center where she works in patient care, when a friend of hers, a Chicopee firefighter, started reading the Powerball numbers.

He was the one who checked her ticket and told her she had won.

“I couldn’t drive anywhere. I couldn’t do anything. He followed me actually to make sure I was safely home.That’s how I found out from him,” she said.

Wanczyk said she chose the numbers on one ticket, and also bought two quick-pick tickets. She said she chose ‘four’ as her Powerball number because she, her mom, stepdad and a friend go out to dinner on Friday nights and play Keno. She said their number is ‘four.’ The Powerball numbers were: 06-07-16-23-26-04

Wanczyk has a 31-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old son.

Reporters asked if she considered holding onto her ticket and waiting until the excitement died down to come forward.

“I just wanted to do this, wanted to just get it over, done with, and then everybody would just leave me alone,” she said.

Wanczyk said she wanted to retire in 12 years, but with this, it has come early for her.

“I’m scared, but I’ll be okay,” she said. “I just want to sit back and relax. I had a pipe dream and it came true.”

A store where she bought the ticket will receive $50,000. Owner Bob Bolduc says he’s donating the store’s prize to several local charities.