Three men in their early 20s from Olathe are dead after a crash along K-10

OLATHE, Kan. -- Three men in their 20s died Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a guardrail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report says 21-year-old Darius Thomas was driving 24-year-old Nicholas Sands and 21-year-old Dalton Suggs at the time of the crash.

According to investigators, the 2009 Ford Fusion they were in ran off the road and struck the left guardrail around 3:30 a.m., but what caused the vehicle to hit the guardrail is still unclear.

Traffic was diverted off of eastbound K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway for several hours while investigators remained on the scene. The eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed through the morning rush. They finally reopened around noon.

