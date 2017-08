Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Traffic is being diverted off of eastbound K-10 early Thursday after a deadly crash.

Police say it appears the vehicle hit a guardrail near Cedar Creek Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Three people died in the crash. Their identities have not yet been released.

Johnson County deputies and Olathe police officers are on the scene, but Kansas Highway Patrol is expected to take over the investigation.