Torrential flooding coupled with conniving thieves leave Independence mom feeling helpless, homeless

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence mom says this week's torrential floodwaters destroyed her home and her car. Now, the worried mom just home from the hospital with a new baby and a little girl says they have nowhere to go. What's more, thieves also preyed on the woman's home.

Monday night, Melissa Reed was excited to finally bring her new, baby boy, Bryson home. Bryson spent the last two weeks in the hospital battling an infection.

When a monstrous storm blew through, fast-moving floodwaters first destroyed her car, and at least three feet of nasty, dirty water seeped inside the unemployed mom's basement, battering her bedroom, furniture and clothes she and her 10-year-old daughter wore. Even the newborn's crib was ruined by the relentless flash flooding.

"It's heartbreaking, very heartbreaking. There's no way I can stay in here with a new baby. Everything's gonna be mildewed and molded," she said.

To make matters worse, she says while she and her children were staying at her mom's apartment in St. Joseph, thieves broke through her daughter's bedroom window and stole her TVs, and several other items.

"Never been through anything like this, that was a double-whammy, a slap in the face," she said.

Now, the helpless and homeless mom just wants her life back.

"It's very hard, like I said, I just don't know what to do. I don't even know where to begin," she said.

Reed and her children are temporarily sleeping on her mom's couch. She says she feels hopeless because, so far, all of the agencies she turned to for help have suggested that she stay at a homeless shelter, something she refuses to do with her new baby.