Tractor-trailer loaded with relief supplies arrives at KCMO church to help flood victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Volunteers gathered at a church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday to help those impacted by the recent flooding.

A tractor-trailer full of emergency food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies arrived at Red Bridge Church of Christ, 101 W. Red Bridge Road, ready to serve the community.

"Lots of water, wheelbarrows, boxes of food items --this will feed a family of four for four to five days-- as you look down here we have cleaning supplies," senior pastor Chris Wise said. "We have bleach, brooms, mops, bedding, sheets, work gloves, anything that a family would need to help get back on their feet."

If you were impacted by the flood and have questions about obtaining the supplies, you can contact the church at (816) 941-0680.

