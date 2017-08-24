× Woman comes forward to claim $758.7 million winning Powerball prize

CHICOPEE, Mass. — The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery’s executive director, says the winner is a woman.

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

The store that sold the lone-winning Powerball ticket at his Pride store chain said once they heard the winning ticket came from their store, workers looked it up on the surveillance video and believe the winner was a middle-aged woman. Bob Bolduc says they’re happy for the customer, and happy for the charities.

Bolduc says he’s donating the store’s $50,000 prize to several local charities.

Sweeney apologized for the lottery’s erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.