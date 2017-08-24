× Woman, 26, killed during standoff with police in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A 26-year-old woman has been identified by police as the person they shot and killed Wednesday night in Olathe.

They say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant in the 100 block of South Keeler at about 2:00 p.m., but Ciara Howard refused to surrender.

For several hours, police say they tried to get Howard to come out of the home. Police say when they tried to apprehend her, she threatened them with a weapon. Two Olathe officers and one Johnson County deputy fired weapons at Howard and the gunfire killed her.

Wednesday night report: Shots fired during standoff stemming from warrant service in Olathe neighborhood

Police say they recovered a firearm at the scene.

“It’s a young couple, and there’s children there. I’ve never seen cop cars in front of their house, ever,” a neighbor told FOX 4.

The officers and deputy have been placed on administrative leave. None of the officers was injured.

The investigation into the shooting will be led by the ‘Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team.’ When their investigation is finished, they’ll hand over their findings to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

