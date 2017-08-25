Couple from metro hunkered down in the path of dangerous Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. -- Friday evening, Hurricane Harvey gained strength and was declared a Category 4 storm, considered by forecasters to be a life-threatening weather event. A metro couple is in Harvey's path, hunkered down in a Corpus Christi hotel after evacuating their beachfront condo.

Sherrie Allsup is visiting her husband, who's the CEO of a public housing agency and can't leave town. She had planned to fly back to the metro, but flights canceled faster than they expected, driving to San Antonio to fly home meant up to six hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and could have meant being stranded on the highway as gas stations and restaurants closed.

So the couple moved into a hurricane-proof hotel in Corpus Christi, where they'll ride out the storm after using their Midwest experience to prepare:

"It's almost as if we're preparing for an ice storm in my Kansas City brain. That's kinda what it feels like; stock up on what you can, prepare without electricity. Except the water, we normally have water in a snow storm," Allsup told FOX 4 over the phone.

She says they've been told water service will likely be lost. Once the storm passes, they'll assess damage to their place and do what they can to help the more than 1,000 residents of her husband's public housing.

She's not sure when she'll get back to their home in Basehor, Kan.