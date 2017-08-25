Crews begin removal of Confederate monument located along Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United Daughters of the Confederacy Monument will be removed from 55th and Ward Parkway Friday morning.

Before the sun even came up, parks and rec workers removed boards put up Sunday after it was vandalized. On that day, the Daughters of the Confederacy told Fox 4 they plan on moving the monument, but they haven’t given specific details as to where.

Last week, FOX 4 reported that the parks and rec board had received a request for its removal and was reviewing the request. At that time, the board did not reveal who requested its removal.

The Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy then also requested that the monument be removed ‘from its current location to a place of safety to prevent further vandalism,’ after the memorial was found vandalized Saturday morning.

The 9-foot-tall monument, now standing in the grassy median between the lanes of Ward Parkway, was initially located at the entrance to the Country Club Plaza. Dedicated on Sept. 9, 1934 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to honor “the women of the Old South.”

The KC Parks & Rec website describes the 83-year-old monument, saying, “the top of the shaft is the U.D.C. emblem with a wreath enclosing the letters U.D.C. and beneath the wreath are the crossed flags of the Union and the Confederacy with the dates 61-65. Lower on the monument is inscribed the dedication, ‘In loving memory of the Loyal Women of the Old South.’”

The monument was moved to its current location in 1958.

The request to remove it from its current location came amid a wave of action to remove Confederate monuments across the country.