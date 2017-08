KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a death investigation Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched to West 39th Terrace and Central Street around 11:56 a.m. upon reports of a body found.

Responding officer found a woman dead inside of a parked car.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have also not released any details surrounding the cause of death, but said foul play may not have been involved.